Oyo deploys 2,000 security operatives ahead of Olubadan coronation

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Government has announced the deployment of over 2,000 security operatives to ensure a peaceful and well-coordinated coronation ceremony for Oba Rashidi Ladoja, who will be officially crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo, disclosed this during a press briefing held on Saturday at the Olubadan Palace in Ibadan.

He stated that personnel from the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services (DSS), Amotekun Corps, and Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) will be on duty across key areas of the city.

“Their commitment to maintaining order is paramount,” the commissioner said, assuring residents of a safe and seamless coronation period.

He described the coronation of Oba Ladoja, a former governor and respected elder statesman, as a significant cultural and historical moment for the people of Ibadanland.

“This coronation is not merely a traditional rite; it is a monumental celebration of Ibadan’s enduring spirit, the richness of our heritage, and the essential leadership that will guide our community into a promising future,” he said.

In preparation for the event, the government, in partnership with the Olubadan-in-Council and key stakeholders, has lined up a week-long programme of activities.

The commissioner said the coronation ceremony will be attended by President Bola Tinubu, senior government officials, traditional rulers from across Yorubaland and beyond, members of the diplomatic corps, captains of industry, and a wide array of guests from within and outside Ibadanland.

He commended the governor for his strong support, stating that the timely release of funds and consistent backing have been instrumental in organising the coronation.

“We sincerely thank His Excellency for his exemplary leadership and unwavering respect for tradition and culture,” he said.

Describing the coronation as one of national and cultural significance, the commissioner said: “This is not just an Ibadan affair. It is a celebration of Yoruba heritage, Nigerian culture, and African pride.

“We invite all sons and daughters of Ibadan, and indeed all Nigerians, to join us in honouring this historic moment.”

Also in his address, the Chairman of the Planning and Organising Committee, Chief Bayo Oyero, said the week-long activities will reflect the inclusive and rich cultural heritage of Ibadan.

“The coronation ceremony will be the culmination of a week-long series of events, beginning on Monday, September 22.

“We have planned inter-religious prayers, a cultural fiesta, a coronation lecture, and a thanksgiving service.

“This is not just a traditional rite but a reaffirmation of our unique and timeless chieftaincy system,” Oyero said.

He described the ascension of Oba Ladoja as “a journey of many years, guided by the wisdom of our ancestors,” noting that the former governor’s background as a senator, engineer, businessman, and administrator uniquely positioned him to lead Ibadanland into “a new era of progress, peace, and prosperity.”

Oyero, however, affirmed that Ibadan’s succession process is a testament to its democratic and orderly tradition, a system he said has ensured peace and stability for generations.