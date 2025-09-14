One dead, eight rescued in Lagos building collapse

•Ikeja gas pipeline ‘leakage contained’

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

One person reportedly died while eight trapped victims (all adults male construction workers) were rescued by men of the Lagos State emergency team from the rubble of the collapsed four-storey building at number 333, Borno Way, Alagomeji, Ebute-Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that the incident, which occurred on Friday evening, caused panic among residents as they scampered in different directions into safety.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has allayed the public fear on passive leaked gas pipeline with odour that pervaded Ikeja axis on Friday evening, saying the situation had been brought under control without any record of actualities. The Deputy Controller General, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Olajide Ogabi, confirmed the developments.

According to Ogabi, all eight trapped victims were rescued alive as of 5 am yesterday and were receiving treatment in hospital, as search and rescue reached ground zero while evacuation of rubble continued.

However, a source at the Nigeria Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, confirmed that a yet to be identified body was later recovered and deposited at the morgue for further investigation. The recovered body was captured on NEMA official X handle as the bagged body was being convered to the morgue. The four-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed at about 8 pm on Friday as reported before the intervention of first responders.