Olojo festival: Adeleke urges politicians to embrace unity

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has called on politicians, regardless of their political parties, to embrace unity for the development of the state

Adeleke made the call at the grand finale of the annual Olojo festival on Saturday in Ile-Ife.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, emphasised the importance of setting aside political differences to maintain peace and unity in the state.

Adeleke commended the Ooni for his relentless efforts in promoting Yoruba culture and tradition to global recognition.

He urged politicians and residents to continue supporting Oba Ogunwusi in ensuring peace and development in the state.

Adeleke said that the presence of leaders from diverse political backgrounds at the festival was proof that unity was possible, regardless of party affiliations.

The governor also emphasised the need for reconciliation and constructive engagement among politicians, saying politicians have fought themselves long enough and should now work towards building a peaceful atmosphere for development.

He cautioned against political rivalry that could degenerate into violence, urging leaders to prioritise the interest of the state over personal ambitions.

Adeleke appealed to youths and elders to resist any attempts to incite violence in Ile-Ife and the state at large.

Also speaking, a former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Iyiola Omisore, commended the Ooni for his commitment to preserving tradition and promoting peace.

Omisore described the Olojo festival as a significant cultural heritage that unites the Yoruba people and attracts global attention.

The President of the Yoruba Council, Worldwide, Mr Hassan Oladotun, described the Olojo festival as a grand celebration of the aesthetic cultural heritage of Yorubaland.

Oladotun urged Yorubas across the world to uphold and embrace the Omoluabi ethos, principles and values wherever they found themselves.

The President of the Ife Development Board, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, appreciated the Ooni for his fatherly role and for elevating the Olojo Festival to global prominence.

Adefaye said that the festival was not only for the people of Ife but a global celebration.

Meanwhile, tourists from Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada, among others, were present at the festival.

One of the tourists, João Silva from Brazil, told about attending the festival.

Silva said that the festival was full of sacred traditions and vibrant displays of Yoruba culture.

He said that the festival serves as a bridge connecting Africans in the diaspora to their ancestral roots.

“Being here feels like a homecoming. The energy, the rituals, and the unity are deeply moving,” Silva said.

Also present at the festival were notable Nollywood actors and actresses, such as Lere Paimo popularly known as Eda Onile-Ola, Mrs Idowu Philips, also known as Iya Rainbow, among others.

The Olojo is an ancient Yoruba cultural festival held annually in Ile-Ife, celebrating the day of creation and honouring Ogun, the god of iron.

The festival marks the descent of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba people, and involves the Ooni of Ife emerging from seclusion wearing a sacred crown to pray for the people’s blessings and renewal of spiritual identity