Oil Resumption: MOSOP laments disruption of peaceful protest by police in Rivers

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed concern over the disruption of a peaceful protest in Ogoni, Rivers State, against the federal government’s planned resumption of oil exploration in the area.

The demonstration, organized by a coalition of civil rights activists, drew over 4,000 participants who voiced opposition to oil production restart without addressing key concerns of the Ogoni people. Their demands include the long-delayed Ogoni cleanup, environmental justice, transparency in the process, and respect for community rights.

Eyewitnesses said police operatives dispersed the crowd and forced protesters away from the venue.

MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, condemned the development, describing it as a violation of democratic rights.

“The people should be free to express their discontent. That is the essence of a democratic system. To stop a peaceful protest in such a manner is unacceptable and undemocratic,” Nsuke said.

He maintained that efforts so far toward oil resumption had not reflected the views of the Ogoni people. “We want proper dialogue that is transparent and inclusive. We insist that there will be no oil resumption until all basic demands are met. That is our position and that is the position of the Ogoni people,” he added.

The incident has heightened tensions in Ogoni communities, where fears remain that oil resumption without due process could worsen decades of environmental degradation caused by spills and pollution.

The protest came just a week after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu posthumously honored the Ogoni-4 — Chief Albert Baddey, Edward Kobani, Theophilus Orage, and Samuel Orage — in what many see as part of reconciliation efforts with the people of the area.