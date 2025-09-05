NSCDC foil bandit attacks on Plateau farmers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has announced the successful disruption of repeated bandit attacks on farming communities in Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, restoring confidence among displaced residents who are now beginning to return home.

According to a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the Corps, CSC Afolabi Babawale, on Friday in Abuja, the operation was carried out by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police.

Commander of the squad, Commandant A.S. Dandaura, described the ordeal faced by residents of Nteng village in Deomak District, lamenting the devastation caused by suspected bandits.

“In response to the marching order of the Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, we set up an intelligence-driven operational mechanism to forestall incessant attacks against Nteng village,” Dandaura said.

He explained that the attackers had exploited the difficult terrain—mountainous, swampy and lacking access roads—making it hard for security operatives to respond swiftly.

The assaults, he noted, had resulted in loss of lives, destruction of farm produce, the burning of the community’s Primary Health Care Centre and the displacement of over 4,000 farmers, many of whom sought refuge in a primary school within Qua’an-Pan.

Dandaura attributed the success of the rescue and stabilization mission to the coordinated synergy among security agencies.

He revealed that the Nigerian Army mounted a joint guard operation in Nteng village to rebuild the confidence of returning residents.

“On behalf of the NSCDC Commandant General, I assure the people of their safety, especially communities like Doop, Keolakan, Jepmorop and Gorom in Nteng village whose valuables were maliciously damaged and looted,” he added.

The squad has also conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas to enable the deployment of the NSCDC Agro Rangers.

Their mandate, Dandaura explained, will be to secure farmlands, prevent clashes between farmers and herders, and forestall further attacks or reprisals.

The NSCDC urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to consolidate the peace and stability being restored in the region.