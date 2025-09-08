NRC gives update on aborted Port Harcourt–Aba train service

…Set to Refund Passengers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has explained the circumstances behind the aborted Port Harcourt–Aba train service, attributing the disruption to a technical hitch.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, the NRC announced plans to refund all passengers affected by the incident.

The corporation had earlier expressed regret over the inconvenience experienced by passengers, after videos surfaced on social media showing stranded commuters trekking long distances and crossing a stream in search of alternative transport.

According to the statement, the train broke down at Imo River on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, while en route from Aba to Port Harcourt.

“Despite the best efforts of our engineers to revive the locomotive, the fault persisted. Consequently, an alternative engine, Loco 2306, was quickly deployed to rescue the stranded train. While some passengers chose to find alternative routes to their destinations, others were conveyed back safely,” the NRC explained.

The train has since been returned to Port Harcourt for thorough repairs to ensure it is fit for service.

The corporation advised all affected passengers to visit its stations in Port Harcourt or Aba with evidence of payment for either a refund or a replacement train ride.

Reassuring the public, the NRC stated:

“The present NRC management remains committed to transforming the corporation under the Renewed Hope Agenda, ensuring safer, more reliable, and customer-friendly rail services across the country.”

Normal train operations on the Port Harcourt–Aba corridor are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.