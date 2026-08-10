Carabao Cup second-round draw: Chelsea host Luton, Spurs face Charlton [Full list]

Premier League clubs non-active in European competition have officially discovered their fate following the completion of the Carabao Cup second-round draw on Monday evening.
Top-flight heavyweights Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were among the highest-profile names in the hat.
Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues will host Luton Town at Stamford Bridge, while Spurs have been handed a London derby at home against Charlton Athletic.
Elsewhere in the southern section, Fulham take on AFC Wimbledon, and newly promoted Ipswich Town face a tough test against Leicester City.
Fans will also see a marquee regional clash as Southampton host newly relegated West Ham United.
The northern section produced the only guaranteed all-Premier League showdown of the round, with
Nottingham Forest set to host Leeds United. Elsewhere, Everton travel to Preston North End, and Newcastle United play host to West Bromwich Albion.
The draw remained split into regionalized northern and southern sections to minimize travel demands for fans and clubs at this stage of the competition. All second-round fixtures are scheduled to take place midweek during the week commencing Monday, 24 August.
Here is the complete confirmation of the fixtures for both sections:
Northern Section
- Stoke City vs. Hull City
- Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion
- Blackburn Rovers vs. Sheffield United
- Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United
- Doncaster Rovers vs. Middlesbrough
- Barnsley vs. Crewe Alexandra
- Preston North End vs. Everton
- Blackpool vs. Lincoln City
- Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Bradford City vs. Burnley
- Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury Town
Southern Section
- Walsall vs. Leyton Orient
- Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City
- Cardiff City vs. Norwich City
- Stevenage vs. Reading
- Cambridge United vs. Millwall
- Birmingham City vs. Brentford
- Southampton vs. West Ham United
- Watford vs. Peterborough United
- Fulham vs. AFC Wimbledon
- Plymouth Argyle or Exeter City vs. Coventry City
- Chelsea vs. Luton Town
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Charlton Athletic
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