Carabao Cup second-round draw: Chelsea host Luton, Spurs face Charlton [Full list]

Premier League clubs non-active in European competition have officially discovered their fate following the completion of the Carabao Cup second-round draw on Monday evening.

Top-flight heavyweights Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were among the highest-profile names in the hat.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues will host Luton Town at Stamford Bridge, while Spurs have been handed a London derby at home against Charlton Athletic.

Elsewhere in the southern section, Fulham take on AFC Wimbledon, and newly promoted Ipswich Town face a tough test against Leicester City.

Fans will also see a marquee regional clash as Southampton host newly relegated West Ham United.

The northern section produced the only guaranteed all-Premier League showdown of the round, with

Nottingham Forest set to host Leeds United. Elsewhere, Everton travel to Preston North End, and Newcastle United play host to West Bromwich Albion.

The draw remained split into regionalized northern and southern sections to minimize travel demands for fans and clubs at this stage of the competition. All second-round fixtures are scheduled to take place midweek during the week commencing Monday, 24 August.

Here is the complete confirmation of the fixtures for both sections:

Northern Section

Stoke City vs. Hull City

Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Blackburn Rovers vs. Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United

Doncaster Rovers vs. Middlesbrough

Barnsley vs. Crewe Alexandra

Preston North End vs. Everton

Blackpool vs. Lincoln City

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bradford City vs. Burnley

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury Town

Southern Section

Walsall vs. Leyton Orient

Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City

Cardiff City vs. Norwich City

Stevenage vs. Reading

Cambridge United vs. Millwall

Birmingham City vs. Brentford

Southampton vs. West Ham United

Watford vs. Peterborough United

Fulham vs. AFC Wimbledon

Plymouth Argyle or Exeter City vs. Coventry City

Chelsea vs. Luton Town

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Charlton Athletic

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