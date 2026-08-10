Chery enters global top 10 sales, surpasses 20m vehicle sales

*As Carloha celebrates feat

By Theodore Opara

Carloha Nigeria, authorised distributor of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has celebrated another landmark achievement by Chery Automobile as the global automotive brand continues its remarkable ascent on the world stage.



Following Chery’s historic achievement of surpassing 20 million cumulative global vehicle sales, the company has now reached another significant milestone by entering the top 10 global automakers sales league for the first time. According to Chery Automobile Executive Vice President, Li Xueyong, Chery now ranks ninth globally with a 4.1% market share, tying with Ford, while becoming one of the three Chinese automakers to feature in the global top ten—an achievement that reflects the growing global influence of China’s automotive industry.



The latest accomplishment further reinforces Chery’s transformation from a domestic Chinese manufacturer into one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands, with approximately one-third of its global sales generated from international markets. The company’s expanding footprint across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America continues to demonstrate increasing consumer confidence in the Chery brand.



Chery’s export business has become the primary engine of its global growth. In July 2026, the company exported more than 202,500 vehicles, becoming the first Chinese automobile manufacturer to exceed 200,000 vehicle exports in a single month. The achievement also marked the fifth consecutive month that Chery has set a new monthly export record for China’s automotive industry, underscoring its leadership in global automotive exports.



According to Carloha Nigeria, these milestones further validate the increasing acceptance of Chery’s innovative products, advanced engineering, and intelligent mobility technologies among motorists worldwide.



“Surpassing 20 million global vehicle sales and now joining the world’s Top 10 automakers represent defining moments in Chery’s global journey,”said Felix Mahan, General Manager, Marketing, Carloha Nigeria.”These achievements demonstrate Chery’s unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. For our customers in Nigeria, they provide even greater confidence that they are investing in a globally trusted automotive brand that continues to set new benchmarks in the international automotive industry.”



Over the years, Chery has earned international recognition for producing technologically advanced vehicles that combine premium design, intelligent safety features, outstanding performance, and exceptional value. Continuous investment in research and development, New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), intelligent connectivity, and advanced manufacturing has enabled the company to compete successfully alongside some of the world’s leading automotive brands.



In Nigeria, Carloha continues to strengthen Chery’s presence by offering an expanding portfolio of premium SUVs and New Energy Vehicles, supported by a comprehensive after-sales ecosystem that delivers exceptional ownership value.



Customers benefit from the exclusive CarlohaCare 6-6-7 ownership package, comprising a 6-year vehicle warranty, 6 years of complimentary scheduled servicing (including labour and genuine parts), and a 7-day repair promise, which provides customers with a courtesy vehicle if repairs exceed seven days. The company also offers CarlohaCare 6-6-7 Rescue, a free24-hour emergency roadside assistance service available nationwide for Chery owners, with limited support extended to non-Chery motorists.



As Chery expands its presence across more than 110 countries and regions, Carloha Nigeria remains committed to bringing world-class mobility solutions, cutting-edge automotive technologies, and premium customer experiences to Nigerian motorists.



“Chery’s continued global success reflects the strength of its long-term vision and relentless pursuit of excellence,”Mahan added. “Carloha Nigeria remains committed to ensuring that Nigerian customers benefit from globally acclaimed vehicles backed by exceptional after-sales support and an ownership experience that truly distinguishes the Chery brand.”



With record-breaking global sales, unprecedented export performance, and its new position among the world’s Top 10 automakers, Chery is well positioned to shape the future of the global automotive industry while delivering greater value, innovation, and sustainable mobility solutions to customers worldwide.