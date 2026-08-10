2027: Kwankwaso rejects Jingir’s call for Muslim-Muslim ticket

Kwankwaso

Former Kano State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has condemned comments by Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, in support of the continued adoption of Muslim-Muslim presidential tickets ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso, in a statement posted on his official X account on Monday, described Jingir’s remarks as divisive and urged political and religious leaders to promote unity and reconciliation.

“I am deeply concerned by the comments made by Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir at an event in Kano this weekend. At this critical moment in our nation’s history, statements that promote division and disunity must be firmly discouraged,” he said.

Jingir had sparked debate after advocating the continued use of Muslim-Muslim presidential tickets ahead of the 2027 election.

The cleric made the remarks at an event attended by some All Progressives Congress governors, including Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and his Jigawa State counterpart, Umar Namadi, according to a video circulating on Sunday.

Jingir praised President Bola Tinubu for adopting the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election and said he remained a strong supporter of the arrangement.

Reacting, Kwankwaso said religious and political leaders had a responsibility to avoid statements capable of deepening divisions in the country.

“It is particularly troubling to hear such rhetoric from a religious leader of Sheikh Jingir’s stature and influence,” the former governor said.

He added that the people of Kano did not support the cleric’s remarks.

“Let it be clearly stated: the good people of Kano do not endorse or support these divisive remarks. Political and religious leaders alike carry a solemn responsibility to uphold truth, foster unity, and advance reconciliation,” Kwankwaso said.

He also said the 2027 election would provide Nigerians with an opportunity to assess the performance of the current administration through the ballot box.

“The 2027 general elections will be an opportunity for Nigerians to reward good governance with resounding support and to reject poor performance at the polls. This administration has earned the latter,” he said.