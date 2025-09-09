Nigeria’s digital space blossoms as tech giants, startups showcase at GITEX

By Nnaemeka Umunna

Nigeria’s digital space may not remain the same after global and local technology brands showcased innovative products during the just concluded GITEX Nigeria 2025 at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The event, which gathered stakeholders from across industries, highlighted how technology can boost Nigeria’s digital transformation. AI, cybersecurity, broadband expansion, and satellite connectivity products were among the innovative techs on showcase.

One of the exhibitors, Choetech a Chinese company , introduced AI-powered smartphone accessories and power solutions designed to meet the growing interest of young Nigerians in hi-tech products. According to Sabrina Wang the brand manager , “teenagers in Nigeria are already embracing AI, and our products are built with this in mind.”

In a push to fast-track broadband expansion, CBS Product Limited, a UK company also displayed its blowing machinery designed to lay fibre cables underground.

Unlike the manual pulling method currently used in Nigeria, the machine can achieve up to 100 kilometres of cable laying in a week, making nationwide high-speed internet rollout more Possible .

HoneyWell, a US-based firm, presented its building automation systems that integrate energy efficiency, safety, and comfort. Mr Andrew who is the company’s account manager, explained that by deploying building management systems, Nigerian businesses can save costs, strengthen security, and reduce carbon emissions.

Cybersecurity also featured prominently. AAA Bits Consulting emphasised the importance of protecting data for financial institutions, insurance firms, and government agencies. They showcased solutions such as identity and asset management, as well as API security monitoring, aimed at shielding organisations from cyber threats.

VINSYS, a Nigerian organisation, focused on capacity building through corporate digital training and certifications. Their spokesperson stressed the importance of equipping young people with globally recognised IT skills, noting that “if people know better, they can do better.”

Connectivity challenges in rural and remote areas were addressed by a UAE-owned satellite company. They showcased satellite-powered phones just like working talking and Wi-Fi devices that work even in areas without network coverage, like mountains, forests etc , positioning themselves as a reliable alternative to regular telecom providers.

Closing the circle, HCL Software, an Indian tech giant, highlighted Nigeria’s unique potential, driven by its youthful population. The company offers solutions in AI, intelligent operations, cybersecurity, and data analytics, with a goal of helping Nigeria achieve digital sovereignty.