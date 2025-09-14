Nigeria won’t be forced to follow world powers – Tuggar

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

…warns against ‘booby trap of alliances’

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has declared that Nigeria will not be pressured into aligning with global powers or taking sides in international rivalries, stressing that the country must pursue an independent foreign policy.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Sunday, Tuggar made this position clear while delivering a guest lecture at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, on Friday.

He explained that Nigeria’s foreign policy in the 21st century must be anchored on strategic autonomy, guided by four pillars: democracy, demography, development, and diaspora.

The Minister warned against repeating the mistakes of the past, recalling how economic “bandwagoning” led to the adoption of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP).

“Our idea is to avoid the booby trap of entangling alliances or ideological over-alignment, but rather to focus on issue-based relationships and partnerships of purpose,” Tuggar said.

He added that Nigeria’s population, internal market, and size provide it with unique advantages in navigating a changing global order.

“There was a time in the not-so-distant past when Nigeria faced similar pressures under a bipolar system and was able to navigate its way through, with much help from the intellectual firepower of the NIIA. Recognition of the MPLA, the World Conference for Action Against Apartheid, and the Ogaden War come to mind. The same principle should guide today’s policies,” he said.

Tuggar also emphasized Africa’s importance in Nigeria’s foreign policy, noting that integration and collective security remain top priorities.

On democracy, he stressed that Africa must build models rooted in its own culture and history, rather than copying foreign systems. He revealed that the Ministry, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), had developed a Regional Partnership for Democracy (RPD) to strengthen democratic institutions and promote dialogue.

“Africa remains a priority, and the prospects of integration to achieve economic development are much higher now that we have the AfCFTA. Cooperative defence, whether through the MNJTF, ECOWAS, or the AU, also remains a priority,” the Minister added.

He further explained: “No one holds a patent on democracy and its practice. It is time Africa took ownership of democracy to suit its own history, cultures, traditions, and mores. True democracy allows for differences, disagreements, and dialogue, while keeping relationships intact and learning even from opposing views.”