Nigeria must end Female Genital Mutilation – UNICEF, partners

unicef

… Say every girl deserves to grow up free of fear, mutilation

By Chioma Obinna

With Nigeria ranking third among countries practising Female Genital Mutilation, FGM, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and partners have raised the alarm that despite being outlawed, the practice remains widespread, leaving millions of women and girls with lifelong scars.

The stakeholders warned that unless urgent and coordinated action is taken, Nigeria risks failing to meet the 2030 global target to end the practice.

Speaking at a two-day media dialogue on ending FGM, organised by the Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation in collaboration with UNICEF, the Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Ms. Ceiline Lafoucriere, described the practice as “a violation inflicted on powerless girls.”

“Nearly 20 million women and girls in Nigeria have undergone female genital mutilation, ranking us third highest globally.

“Most were cut before their fifth birthday, when they couldn’t consent, resist, or even understand what was happening. Despite being outlawed, this harmful practice continues, fuelled by myths and traditions that must be recognised as harmful. No culture or custom should ever come at the expense of girls’ health, rights, or future.”

She stressed that change was possible through collective action. “Survivors are leading the way, communities are speaking out, and young people are demanding a better future. But the media has a unique power to shape narratives, amplify survivors’ voices, and inspire families to choose differently for their daughters. The stories you tell can spark the change we need. Every girl deserves to grow up free of fear and free of mutilation. Together, we can build a safer, healthier Nigeria where girls not only survive, but thrive.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information, Mr. Rotimi Babalola, emphasised the central role of journalists in the elimination campaign.

“The media sets the agenda for society to follow. You are very critical in this fight. We need to put in extra effort so that in all seven states with high prevalence, we will eliminate FGM. At the same time, let us report with sensitivity to avoid aggravating the psychological pains survivors already face.”

Speaking, the Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Lagos Office, Mr. Denis Onoise, explained that the practice extends beyond physical cutting.

“In some communities, substances are applied to stunt the growth of the clitoris. That too is mutilation. FGM is fundamentally a human rights violation. It robs women of their full potential and leaves medical complications that cost billions globally to manage,” he said.

“Nigeria is the third-worst-affected country after India and Bangladesh. Preventing FGM brings major benefits for women, communities, and the economy, yet progress must be ten times faster to meet the 2030 goal.”

He added that although laws exist in many states, enforcement remains weak.

“The reality is that we rarely see arrests, prosecutions, or sanctions for perpetrators. Communities must be held accountable if real change is to happen.”

Also speaking, FGM Consultant with UNICEF, Mrs. Aderonke Olutayo, decried the gender inequality underpinning the practice.

“It is sad and painful to deny women the right to enjoy their sexuality the way men do,” she lamented.

“Many myths fuel FGM – that it curbs promiscuity, preserves purity, or ensures safe childbirth. None of these is true. In fact, evidence shows that girls who are cut are often more vulnerable to risky behaviours. This is about control over women’s bodies, and it must end.”

Olutayo called for safer reporting channels and stronger prosecution of offenders. “If just one case is prosecuted publicly, it will serve as a deterrent. But beyond that, survivors must be protected from stigma and exclusion, because too many suffer in silence.”

UNICEF Communication Officer for Lagos, Mrs. Blessing Ejiofor, explained that the media dialogue was designed not only to inform but to empower.

“It was organised to deepen participants’ understanding of the devastating impact of FGM on the rights and well-being of women and girls,” she said.

“But more importantly, it equips the media with practical tools and materials to strengthen advocacy across states in Southwest Nigeria where the harmful practice remains most prevalent.”