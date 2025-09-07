Nigeria must declare war on insecurity, says Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government to take urgent and decisive action to address worsening insecurity across the country.

In a post on his X handle on Sunday, Obi decried reports that over 100 Nigerians were killed in separate attacks across Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, and Edo states over the weekend.

Describing the killings as “a full-blown security emergency,” Obi called for a nationwide mobilisation to tackle the crisis.

“The killing of eight NSCDC officers, the abduction of a Chinese national in Edo, the kidnapping of passengers on the Benin–Iyere–Oluku road, and the slaughter of five soldiers and 58 civilians in Borno are not isolated tragedies. They are stark evidence that Nigeria is in the grip of a full-blown security emergency,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor offered condolences to the families of victims and demanded swift justice for perpetrators. He warned that with casualty figures now rivaling those of countries officially at war, Nigeria could no longer afford “business as usual.”

Obi called for the declaration of a “national war on insecurity,” stressing the need to mobilise every resource, agency, and state to restore peace.

“Even foreign trips by government officials should be put on hold until the situation is brought under control. True leadership must be seen at home, personally coordinating the war against insecurity. Investors will not come into a war zone,” he added.

He further cautioned that unchecked violence could push Nigeria towards national collapse, citing Somalia and Libya as cautionary tales.

Obi concluded by urging urgent and courageous leadership to restore safety and rebuild the nation.