Ndume urges Tinubu to act like a dictator to resolve PENGASSAN-Dangote face-off

Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has called on President Bola Tinubu to issue an executive order to resolve the ongoing dispute between the Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Ndume, who featured on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday, said he would not object if the president acted like a dictator in order to end the crisis triggered by the alleged sack of 800 refinery workers.

“The best thing is for the president to sign an executive order calling them off. He has the right to dissolve them. In this case, I don’t mind if he acts like a dictator because some situations require very drastic measures,” he said.

On Saturday, PENGASSAN had directed its members nationwide to down tools, accusing Dangote Refinery of unlawfully sacking the workers for joining the association.

The union described the move as a violation of Nigeria’s labour laws, the Constitution, and international conventions on workers’ rights.But Ndume faulted the union, alleging that it was serving private rather than public interests.

“I have long opposed so-called unionism that prioritises the benefits of a few individuals at the expense of the country,” he said.

The senator also broadened his criticism to corruption and the celebration of questionable wealth in Nigeria’s political and economic space. “In this country, unexplained wealth is being celebrated. Questionable wealth is being celebrated, and that affects our total resources,” he lamented.

He maintained that public accountability had deteriorated compared to past eras.

“When we were growing up, political leaders were under scrutiny in the eyes of the people. People used to go to prison because they could not account for local taxes. But today, corruption has been legitimised, and people don’t think about it. They are even celebrated after being declared as criminals and jailed,” Ndume added.

