NDLEA destroys 24,146kg skunk in Edo forests

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed no fewer than 24,146 kg of Skunk in Edo forests.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, stated this in a press release on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA officers on Tuesday, Sept. 23 destroyed a total of 12,115.6kg of skunk on 4.846244 hectares of cannabis plantation at Uromi forest in Esan West LGA in Edo.

He said two suspects were arrested and 345.5kg of processed substance was evacuated.

Additionally, at Ogu Forest, Igueben LGA, Edo, 12,031.245kg of the same psychoactive substance was destroyed on September 24, with 106.1kg of processed consignment evacuated.

“A truck conveying 82 bags of skunk concealed in bags of charcoal with a total weight of 1,025kg was intercepted by NDLEA operatives along Wareke-Auchi road, Etsako West LGA in Edo.”

He said two suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to him, two more suspects were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 27, along the Zaria–Kano road, in Gadar Tamburawa, Kano State.

Babafemi said that 30,030 pills of tramadol were seized from them.

He also spoke of three suspects arrested by NDLEA operatives at Swali Jetty, Yenagoa, Bayelsa, on Monday, September 22.

This, he said, was after 12kg of skunk, a strain of cannabis and 50 Diana AAA cartridges were recovered from them.

In the same vein, a 45-year-old ex-convict was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 25, by NDLEA officers at his 24 Oke-Igele Street, Ikere Ekiti home.

Babafemi said that the suspect was found in possession of 32kg of skunk and 10.5grams of tramadol.

He said that the suspect had been convicted and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for a similar drug trafficking offence in 2016.

Vanguard News