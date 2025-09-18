NCAA issues UAV license to Flybird

Captain Ahmed Borodo, CEO, Flybird

Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited has reached another milestone in its growth trajectory with the official issuance of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) / Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Certification by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

According to General Manager, Dr. Tracy Wilson, this certification authorizes Flybird to conduct UAV/RPAS operations in Nigeria, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a trusted and forward-thinking leader in aviation.

“It further reflects Flybird’s commitment to safety, compliance, and the responsible adoption of emerging technologies,” said Dr. Wilson.

With this approval, Flybird is poised to deploy UAV/RPAS capabilities across a wide spectrum of industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, energy, infrastructure inspection, aerial mapping, environmental monitoring, and security.

“The issuance of this certification is both a responsibility and an opportunity. It underscores our dedication to global standards of aviation safety and positions Flybird at the forefront of unmanned aviation solutions in Africa,” said Captain Ahmed Borodo, C.E.O. at Flybird.

This achievement comes as part of Flybird’s broader vision to redefine business aviation and integrated air solutions across Africa and beyond, ensuring clients benefit from precision, safety, and innovation in every operation.

Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited continues to set benchmarks in the industry, now extending its expertise from managed aircraft operations to advanced UAV/RPAS solutions.

About Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited

Flybird is a leading aircraft management and private jet charter company based in Abuja, Nigeria. The company offers tailored aviation solutions, including aircraft acquisition advisory, flight operations, Aircraft Management, Maintenance services, and now, certified UAV/RPAS services.