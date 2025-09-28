NBM commissions renovated Delta LG school

The National Leadership of Neo-Black Movement of Africa, NBM,has commissioned the renovated Agbowhiame Primary School Block in Ughelli South L.G.A., Delta State.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of NBM, Chike Ike, Esq., the project was undertaken as a tribute to Olorogun Ese Kakor (JP), Immediate Past President of NBM of Africa, whose tenure was marked by visionary leadership, relentless dedication and a steadfast commitment to social justice, equality and community development.

According to the NBM, the completion of this project is a testament to his enduring legacy and to the capacity of our great movement to translate vision into meaningful action.

“This milestone represents more than the renovation of a school building, it symbolizes hope, progress and our collective resolve to empower future generations through education. The renovated school block will now provide a more conducive learning environment for pupils, inspiring them to dream bigger and achieve more.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to every member and stakeholder whose contributions, whether in ideas, time or resources that made this achievement possible. Your dedication and unity of purpose demonstrate the strength and resilience of NBM of Africa as a movement that stands for the people and with the people.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we are reminded that our work is far from done. This success must inspire us to remain proactive and united as we pursue even greater projects that will transform communities and promote equity and justice across Africa”, NBM said.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the leaders of NBM which includes the National President of NBM of Africa Worldwide, Dr. Charles Chimezie (Dr. Image), who served as Special Guest of Honour, as well as Engr. Emuobor Oyibo, Chairman National Council of Elders of NBM of Africa, who attended as Chief Guest of Honour.