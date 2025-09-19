Nasarawa, Digitslaw sign digitisation deal

Nasarawa State Attorney-General Isaac Danladi Ahmadu (second right), Head of Operations at Digitslaw, Mr Joseph Okonkwor (middle), Miss Alaba Osho (right) and other Digitslaw directors after the signing of the agreement.

By Innocent Anaba

Nasarawa State has signed a landmark agreement with Digitslaw, a leading legal technology company, in a bold step toward digitising the state’s justice system.

Digitslaw is an all-in-one law practice management software that offers the easiest, intuitive, and most organised way for ministries, government agencies, and legal professionals to manage their cases.

The innovative software will enable the ministry to manage cases more efficiently, track progress in real time, and enhance transparency across all levels of justice delivery. It can also be used on the web and mobile devices.

Nasarawa State Attorney-General, Mr. Isaac Ahmadu, described the agreement as a “milestone achievement” and commended Governor Abdullahi Sule of the state for granting approval.

He explained that the platform would allow lawyers and even the governor himself to remotely monitor cases and legal activities, boosting accountability and efficiency.

Ahmadu noted that with just a single click, Digitslaw offers the convenience of real-time updates, enabling lawyers to stay on top of their cases and manage workflows seamlessly, even from a mobile phone.

He assured that lawyers in the Ministry were ready to leverage the technology to transform justice administration in the state.

Leading the Digitslaw team, Mr. Joseph Okonkwor (Head of Operations), accompanied by Mr. Afolabi Akinwale and Miss Alaba Osho, explained that the platform provides comprehensive case management, court process tracking, and digitisation of key workflows.

He added that lawyers in the Ministry of Justice have already been onboarded and trained.

Miss Osho emphasised that the adoption of Digitslaw would deliver greater efficiency, accessibility, and transparency, positioning Nasarawa State as a leader in legal innovation in Nigeria.

“The digitisation of workflows will reduce delays, improve case tracking, and ultimately strengthen the state’s justice system,” she noted.

The partnership underscores a growing momentum in Nigeria’s legal sector to embrace technology, with Nasarawa State taking the lead in pioneering digital justice delivery.