Lopsided projects: Lagos is no man’s land — Bwala

ABUJA— SPECIAL Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Mr Daniel Bwala, has said Lagos State occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s economic life and deserves massive federal investment.

On Sunday, the Federal Government dismissed claims that approvals for infrastructure projects across the geopolitical zones were lopsided.

Speaking on Arise Television yesterday, Bwala described Lagos as “a no-man’s land” in view of its cosmopolitan character.

He said: “In the last election, the president, who comes from the South-West, did not win Lagos. That tells you the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos State.

“Secondly, the richest man in Africa is a northerner and his business is not in Kano but in Lagos. Almost every wealthy Nigerian has business undertakings in Lagos, and the Nigerian people are represented there.”

Bwala compared Lagos to global cities such as London, New York, and Paris.

“The idea that you put more in Lagos than in other states of the federation should be put into a proper context. Lagos is the hub of Nigeria. Lagos is the pride of the country,” he said.

However, his “no man’s land” remark sparked heated debates on social media.

In response, the presidential aide issued a clarification on X, stressing that he did not question Lagos’ Yoruba identity.

“Don’t misinterpret what I said in my interview this morning. Culturally, historically, and constitutionally, Lagos belongs to the Yoruba people, and that has never been in contention. The unique identity of Lagos as a Yoruba homeland is settled and beyond dispute,” he said.

He explained that his remarks were aimed at highlighting Lagos’ central role in Nigeria’s economy and West Africa at large.

“What I emphasized was the special place Lagos occupies in Nigeria and indeed West Africa — a city that, much like New York, Paris, or London, serves as the commercial nerve centre of our economy. Lagos provides every Nigerian, regardless of origin, a level playing field to thrive, and in this sense, it mirrors the diversity of our nation while remaining firmly rooted in Yoruba heritage.

“My argument was, therefore, and justifiably so, for massive investments in infrastructure to sustain the economic and social responsibilities Lagos has shouldered on behalf of Nigeria. Any President who truly seeks to succeed must critically support Lagos, not because it is ‘no man’s land,’ but because it is the heartbeat of the nation’s development.”

We’re not over-pampered by FG — Lagos APC

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, has described as laughable and unfortunate statements making the rounds that Lagos enjoys unmerited privilege from the Federal Government, noting that the state is overburdened, over-performing, under-credited and not over-pampered.

The Lagos APC spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, made the remarks while reacting to statements in some quarters from critics particularly, opposition parties that Lagos is being over-pampered by the Federal Government.

Oladejo stressed that Lagos has long been recognised as the economic and cultural hub of Nigeria, adding that despite its substantial contributions, the state faces unique challenges, from infrastructure overload to environmental pressure and housing deficits.

He said: “Lagos is not just a city. It is Nigeria in microcosm — an urban miracle built not on oil wells or political favoritism, but on vision, hard work, sacrifice, and inclusiveness.

“The APC has found it expedient to reassert the indispensable role of Lagos in the Nigerian federation and to correct misguided narratives suggesting the state enjoys disproportionate attention or unmerited privilege from the Federal Government.

“No other state in Nigeria bears more of the weight of national productivity than Lagos.

“Long after Abuja took over as the official capital, Lagos has remained Nigeria’s de facto capital of commerce, culture, and continuity. It is where Nigeria meets itself — in its beauty, its complexity, and its ambition.

“Nowhere is this more evident than in Lagos’ unique ability to welcome all Nigerians as full participants in the Lagos story, regardless of state of origin, language, faith, or political affiliation.

“Indeed, Lagos is not just where Nigerians come to start their dreams — it is where many come to retire in peace.

“In no other state would public servants from other regions live, thrive, and be respected in such large numbers — without fear, without prejudice, and with full access to the fruits of society.

“That alone speaks volumes about Lagos’ character, maturity, and national appeal and essence.

“However, this open-armed embrace comes with tremendous pressure. As a megacity with a population of over 22 million, Lagos bears the weight of infrastructure overload; Road networks, bridges, drainage, and transportation are under constant strain, requiring continuous reinvestment often funded internally.

“It is laughable, if not unfortunate, to suggest that Lagos is over-pampered by the Federal Government.”

While reiterating its call for a Special Status for Lagos, the party spokesman said: “It is rooted in logic, in data, and in the national interest. From the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo to President Bola Tinubu and successive National Assemblies, the need for Lagos to be formally supported as Nigeria’s economic and demographic hub has been widely acknowledged but not yet acted upon.

“Lagos has given much to Nigeria’s economy, to its unity, to its people. It has carried burdens, absorbed shocks, and provided platforms of opportunity for millions.

“We urge the National Assembly to rise above regional politics and partisan considerations, and do what is right, what is fair, and what is overdue: To finally accord Lagos the Special Status it has earned and long deserved.”