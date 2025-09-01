‘l’ll be using 250 bags of rice for world’s largest jollof pot attempt’ – Hilda Baci

Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, has announced her plan to cook what would become the world’s biggest pot of jollof rice, revealing that the feat will require 250 bags of rice.

Baci, who made global headlines in 2023 after setting the record for the longest cooking marathon, shared the update in a video posted on Instagram on Monday.

In the clip, she broke down the massive scale of the project, which has already sparked widespread interest.

According to her, the specially designed pot for the challenge has a capacity of 22,619 litres, and her target is to fill it up to at least 80 per cent.

“My goal is to fill this pot up by at least 75 to 80 per cent. That means I will need about 5,278 kilogrammes of raw basmati rice to achieve the yield,” she said.

Baci explained that the calculation translates to 264 bags of rice but noted she had made a slight adjustment.

“I am making the executive decision to do 250 bags,” she stated.

She also gave a breakdown of the condiments required, disclosing that the cooking will involve massive quantities of tomato paste.

“For one kg of rice, you would need between 0.20 to 0.35, but because it’s Nigerian jollof, I’m going to use 0.30. That means I will need 1,583 kilogrammes of Gino tomato paste,” she said.

Baci added that the tomato base would be distributed across tomato paste, pepper chicken paste, and jollof paste to produce what she described as the “most delicious, largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice you have ever tasted.”

