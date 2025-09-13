Little Mr. & Miss Africa Nigeria 2025 winners crowned

By Benjamin Njoku

The Little Mr. & Miss Africa Nigeria 2025 pageant has rounded off with the crowning of outstanding young winners who will represent Nigeria at the continental stage in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2026.

The event celebrated intelligence, talent, and heritage, highlighting cultural diversity and confidence among participants. It produced two shining stars who will carry Nigeria’s banner to the continental stage.

Queen Ene Adakole, CEO of EIS World, producer of the pageant noted that this year’s competition produced not only the official winners in each category but also talented runner-ups who have been specially selected to compete in the Top Model category at the continental finals.

Winners of the Toto Category of the competition are Oladele Teniola (Toto Miss Africa Nigeria) and Jason Ogazie (Toto Mr. Africa Nigeria). In the mini category are Janine Nneoma Obasi (Mini Miss Africa Nigeria) and Gbolahan Afolabi (Mini Mr. Africa Nigeria).

For the Little Category, Praise Okeychukwu (Little Miss Africa Nigeria) emeged winners while Ezeh Christabel Somtochukwu (Teen Miss Africa Nigeria) and Goodluck Akpevweoghene Ogboru (Teen Mr. Africa Nigeria) won the Teen Category.

In addition to the winners, the runner-ups, will also represent Nigeria in Kenya 2026, contesting for the prestigious Top Model titles.

They include Anita Aigbudu (Toto Top Model), Christable Sunny Joseph (Mini Top Model), Emmanuella Samuel Young (Top Model), Treasure Metsese (Top Model), Onuchukwu Obianujunwa Saviour (Teen Top Model) as well as Eyarebe Jovita Ogheneruno (Top Model).

According to Queen Ene who is also the National Director for Little Mr And Miss Africa Nigeria, the heart of the programme lies in its theme of cultural diversity- bringing together children from across Africa on one stage to celebrate heritage, share traditions, and compete with confidence.