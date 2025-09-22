LASG meets computer village traders on relocation to Katangowa

The Permanent Secretary of the Office of Urban Development, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, stated that the meeting was in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive that the process must be inclusive and transparent.

“This is the first time in 15 years that government is holding this kind of meeting directly with you in your market. It shows the governor’s commitment to openness,” Oki said.

He stated that the state government was accelerating work on the new ICT and Business Park at Katangowa.

The facilities there, he said, would include hotels, banks, recreation centres, car parks, a fire station, a police post and good access roads.

According to him, moving the market will benefit both the government and traders.

He noted that Ikeja’s original plan as a residential area had been distorted by business expansion, while the Katangowa site would provide a more organised and conducive environment.

Oki appealed to traders to support the relocation plan and to stop trading on the streets, as well as to address the setbacks and drainage issues in Ikeja.

A presentation was also made by officials of the Urban Development Department to explain the ongoing efforts and benefits of the relocation.

The Iyaloja of Computer Village, Chief Abisola Azeez, thanked the governor for the initiative, saying the new site would enhance the market’s potential and provide better opportunities for traders and customers.

Other officials at the meeting include the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, Mr. Oladimeji Animashaun, and the Coordinating Director of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mrs. Florence Gbaye.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr Segun Williams, and executive members of the market association were also present.

