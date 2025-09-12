Lagos resident doctors comply with warning strike

Resident Doctors across some Federal Government hospitals in Lagos State have demonstrated full compliance with the five-day warning strike declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

A visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday to some health institutions, including the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and National Orthopedic Hospital Igbobi, Lagos (NOHIL), showed full compliance, as resident doctors were not seen working.

NAN reports that NARD declared a five-day warning strike on Friday, following the expiration of a 24-hour ultimatum issued to the Federal Government after an earlier 10-day deadline lapsed on September 10 without resolution of their demands.

The demands raised by the doctors include the non-release of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, non-payment of five months’ arrears arising from the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, as well as outstanding specialist and hazard allowances.

The strike coincides with ongoing industrial action by resident doctors in Abuja and Oyo State, and follows NARD’s issuance of a 10-day ultimatum to relevant government agencies over unmet demands.

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors, LUTH, Dr. Benjamin Uyi, urged the Federal Government to address the demands of resident doctors before the expiration of the five-day warning strike, to encourage the doctors to return to work.

Uyi said the demands of the doctors were long overdue and should have been addressed by the government earlier.

According to him, the demands of the doctors centered on prioritising the welfare of the doctors, to make their operations more conducive and motivating.

“Any doctor whose welfare is not met is already a risk to the patients.

“For any doctor to function optimally, his/ her physical , mental health and psychosocial needs must be balanced.

“The doctors are already burnt out and faced with excessive workload and work schedule, and the government is yet to prioritise their welfare,” Uyi said.

Speaking to the President, Dr. Babatunde Egberongbe, of the Association of Resident Doctors and NOHIL, described the incident as “unfortunate,” decrying why the FG must always allow strikes in the health sector.

Egberongbe, who frowned at incessant industrial actions by health professionals, said it was a major contributing factor to the migration of health practitioners to other countries.

“The poor working conditions for the doctors are the major reason why many of them are leaving the country to practise abroad.

“Presently, there are limited number of doctors in hospitals across the country, yet the government has not deemed it necessary to prioritise their welfare and demands.

“Let the government as a matter of urgency address our demands, because we are not asking for anything extraordinary,” he said.

