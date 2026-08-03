30 doctors assaulted in 11 months, NARD says, as August 10 strike looms

By Cynthia Alo and Kafayat Kokumo

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has raised concerns over the safety and welfare of medical personnel, disclosing that no fewer than 30 doctors were assaulted across the country in the past 11 months.

NARD’s Second Vice-President, Dr. Kwarshak Kevin, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, saying the figure translates to an average of about three assaults on doctors every month.

According to him, the assaults were allegedly carried out by patients’ relatives and, in some cases, security personnel while doctors were attending to patients.

He described the situation as unacceptable, particularly at a time when doctors are working under difficult conditions and the country continues to experience the migration of medical professionals.

“About 30 doctors have been assaulted in Nigeria. That gives you an average of about three doctors every month,” he said.

Kevin called on the Federal Government to enact legislation prescribing penalties for anyone who assaults healthcare workers in the course of their duties. He also urged the establishment of a standard rapid-response protocol to enhance the protection of medical personnel.

He said the safety of doctors is one of several unresolved issues behind NARD’s planned indefinite nationwide strike scheduled to begin on August 10.

According to him, the association is not eager to embark on industrial action but resolved to issue the strike notice after reviewing unresolved concerns at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on July 19.

Among the issues raised was the delayed payment of salaries to house officers, with some reportedly waiting between seven and eight months to receive their wages.

Kevin said the delays could discourage young doctors from remaining in the profession or practising in Nigeria.

“You will not believe that house officers sometimes receive their salaries on the 15th or 20th of the following month. As I speak, many of them are paid two to three weeks after other workers have received their salaries,” he said.

He also expressed concern over 18 months of outstanding professional allowance arrears owed to health workers.

According to him, although the government had corrected the allowance structure following interventions by the Vice-President, the Minister of Health and other stakeholders, the accumulated arrears remain unpaid.

“How can you owe a health worker 18 months of earned allowances and still leave the matter unresolved?” he asked.

Kevin further alleged that some doctors at a teaching hospital in Lagos were intimidated after protesting the withdrawal of meals for doctors on call.

He said doctors on call are required to remain within the hospital premises to respond promptly to emergencies, adding that leaving the hospital to source food could affect patient care.

He also alleged that some doctors who participated in the protest were later denied the opportunity to sit for professional examinations.

Despite the concerns, Kevin acknowledged some interventions by the Federal Government in the health sector, saying it would be unfair to suggest that nothing had been done.

He cited the emergency medical services programme, under which the government covers the cost of treatment, medications, investigations and surgeries for emergency cases during the first 24 hours.

He also commended government support for dialysis treatment for patients with chronic kidney disease and the approval of direct recruitment for senior doctors.

However, he said more needs to be done to improve healthcare infrastructure, protect medical personnel and address outstanding welfare issues.

Kevin added that NARD remains open to dialogue with the government but maintained that the issues prompting the planned August 10 strike must be addressed.