Kwara Reps Member, Saba demands apology, retraction from Online medium over defamation

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A member of House of representatives, representing Edu/Moro/Patigi of Kwara state in the National Assembly, Hon. Dr. Adamu Ahmed Saba has demanded public apology and retraction of a story he described as defamatory and scandalous

published against him by an Online medium within Seven days to avoid legal action against the media house.

His counsel, Mohammed Ndayako SAN & Co in a letter dated 22nd September 2025 signed by S.S Jipan esq, addressed to the Managing Director of the Online medium, made available to journalists accused the media house of failure to get response of the lawmaker to the story published on September 18, 2025.

The action according to the Lawmaker’s counsel constitute a deliberate ploy to smear the good image the lawmaker had built both in Nigeria and beyond.

Contrary to the publication that the lawmaker defrauded one of his Legislative Aide, Ahmed Kabir of N5Million Fake job appointment, the Lawmaker’s Counsel with necessary documents confirmed that the complainant is indeed one of his legitimate staff.

The letter reads in part that: “It is our Client’s brief that on the 18th day of September, 2025, without verifying or affording him the opportunity of responding to the allegations as is expected of any responsible media house , you made a scandalous and defamatory publication against the person of our Client with the caption: “House of Reps Member Adamu Saba Accused of Defrauding Constituent of N5 million in Fake Job Appointment”.

It also stated that: “Contrary to the above, and if your medium cares to find out to balance its story, public records in the National Assembly will show to a neutral journalist that the supposed Constituent, Kabir Ahmed, was actually appointed as a Legislative Aid to Our client by the National Assembly Service Commission on 22nd January, 2025, which appointment was at the pleasure of our Client.

“Copies of his Appointment letter, Staff Identification card and Salary Pay Slip are hereby attached and marked as Annexure A, B and C respectively.

“That documents from the National Assembly and from the office of Our Client, which your medium did not bother to verify, would also show that the said Constituent, Kabir Ahmed, enjoyed the benefit and privileges of his appointment as a Legislative Aid to our client, including accompanying our Client to carrybout some of his legislative oversight functions.” the letter also stated.

“It is instructive for you to note that the appointment of a Legislative aid of the National Assembly is always at the pleasure of the Legislature concern and the aid will be expected to keep such appointment if, and only if, they are not found wanting in character and conduct expected of the aid of a legislature that is representing a constitutional constituency.” the letter further stated.

“Sequel to the above, it is our contention that your publication dated the 18th day of September, 2025 is not only scandalous and defamatory against the person of Our Client, it is also a calculated attempt to smear Our client’s long standing and hard earned political reputation within and outside Nigeria, especially that you did not take any reasonable steps to verify the allegations before going to press.

“It is against this backdrop that we demand you retract the defamatory Publication made against Our Client with immediate effect and tender an unreserved public apology within Seven (7) days which must be published in at least two (2) National dailies one of which must be widely read in Abuja, FCT and Northern Part of Nigeria and the other, in the Southern Part of Nigeria.

“TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that you are required to retract the defamatory Publication and tender public apology to Our Client within seven (7) clear days commencing from the date of receipt of this letter or the date of posting by courier service, the failure of which will leave us with no options other than to employ every legal apparatus available to us against you.

A Stitch in time saves nine.” Adamu Ahmed Saba’s counsel demanded in the letter.