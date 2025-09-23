Keyamo, DALIL UAE sign MoU on advanced cargo information system

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DALIL UAE to establish a framework for Advanced Cargo Information, ACI, deployment across Nigerian airports.

The agreement was sealed on September 12, 2025, during a high-level mission to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, led by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo.

The MoU would provide for joint cooperation, technical support and phased implementation of ACI systems, beginning with feasibility studies in October 2025 and a nationwide rollout by Q3 2026.

Speaking at the meeting, Keyamo said the adoption of ACI would strengthen aviation security through early detection of high-risk cargo, adding that it would improve efficiency and reduce clearance bottlenecks.

According to him, it would “enhance government revenue assurance through real-time data. Facilitate trade and position Nigeria as a regional logistics hub and ensure compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation and World Customs Organisation, ICAO/WCO, global standards.”

Meanwhile, DALIL UAE during the meeting showcased how real-time data improves cargo processing, risk profiling and revenue collection.