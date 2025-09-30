Jolomi laudsTantita security over okere prison project

Tantita Security Services Limited, led by High Chief Kestin Pondi, has received praise from Jolomi Kelvin, Pointman of the Anti-Oil Theft Awareness Campaign, for constructing an 8-classroom block at the Medium Security Correction Centre, Okere Road, Warri.

Jolomi commended Tantita Security Services for its impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives, which go beyond protecting oil facilities.

He noted that the new classroom block will enhance the education and rehabilitation of inmates, making them more productive members of society.

Jolomi urged Kestin Pondi to continue making a positive impact in the society, saying, “I am overwhelmed with the new look of Okere prison.

This is a motivation to us all to make more impacts and ensure that people around us are taken care of.”

He praised Tantita Security Services for its exceptional values and contributions to Nigeria’s development, emphasizing the importance of supporting the Tantita Security Services and fighting against oil theft.