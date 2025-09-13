I’ve achieved President’s mandate in Rivers – Ibas 

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral, rtd, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has said the essence of the Emergency Rule declared by President Bola Tinubu in the state has achieved its purpose.

Ibas noted that the mandate handed to him is “sufficiently achieved,” following the successful conduct of the local government areas election in the 23 LGAs and restoration of democratic governance at the grassroots levels.

Ibas spoke during a ceremony where the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, presented the comprehensive report of the recently concluded local government elections to the State Administrator in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Ibas opined that the peaceful LGA polls and the swearing-in of democratically elected Chairmen and Councillors across all 23 Local Government Areas marked the direct fulfillment of the presidential directive issued to him on March 18, 2025.

Ibas commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, for organising what he described as a fair, credible, and transparent electoral process, noting that the LGA polls has been widely praised within and beyond the state.

He said: “Mr. President’s mandate to me was clear: to stabilize the state, create an enabling environment for the re-establishment of its institutions, and return Rivers State back to full democratic governance.

“With the successful conduct and swearing-in of local government chairmen and their councils, I believe we have decisively achieved the mandate that we were given.

“For once, an election was conducted where nobody was harassed, where people went out freely to express themselves and to select whom they wanted as their leaders. This is a testament to the peaceful and enabling environment we have collectively fostered.”

The Administrator gave the assurance that his administration would meticulously review the RSIEC report and issue an official government white paper in due course.

Earlier, while presenting the detailed report of the LGA poll, the Chairman of RSIEC, Dr. Mike Odey, described the election as a “historic achievement” for the state and the country.

He revealed that the document provides a full account of the entire process, from the initial notice of election to stakeholder engagements, polling, collation of results, and the final announcement of winners.