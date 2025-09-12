I will deliver more democracy dividends for Osun – Adeleke assures supporters

As Artisans, traders’ endorse him for second term

By Shina Abubakar,Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s bid for another term as gaining momentum as artisans in Osun State thronged the streets of Osogbo, the State capital, in a rally to support his ambition.

The artisans, traders and market women, under the aegis of People’s First Movement, PFM, converged on Freedom park after street rally to host the governor who graced the occasion along with his elder sister Yeye Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, the Chief of Staff Kazeem Akinleye and the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye.

Speaking on behalf of the group at the event, the group endorsed the governor for another term so the State would continue to enjoy from his various beneficial infrastructural development across the state.

“We stormed the streets today to show solidarity with the good works that Mr Governor embarked on since his assumption of office in the state. We are supporting the governor’s second term ambition and we would mobilise for his re-election in the interest of the state’s development. We are assuring Mr Governor of our unflinching support in 2026”, he said.

Also, the group’s Coordinator, Ayoade Luqman, said, “The Governor has done 100 percent in infrastructural development and has outperformed people’s expectations within the last three years. This is why we came here to endorse him for a second term, it is not good to change a winning team, we want him to continue his job”.

Responding, Governor Adeleke pledged his commitment to redouble his efforts towards delivering more dividends of democracy to the people of the state

His words, “I cannot find words to express my joy and appreciation for this grand endorsement by the mass of Osun people. By God and man, I accept this endorsement and I vow to continue to serve you diligently and honestly.

“We will redouble our efforts to deliver dividends of democracy and good governance. The aspirations of Osun people will continue to be my guide. The confidence you reposed in me will continue to be my motivation and a much needed support base.

“Again, our people have approved my administration. The public servants recently organised a rally of solidarity and endorsement. The farmers from across the state followed in the train of support. Now, we have this grassroots vote of confidence in our administration”.