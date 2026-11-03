Goalkeeper Owono breaks down after collision that led to footballer’s death

By Adegboyega Adeleye

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono was reportedly left distraught and broke down in tears in the dressing room after the accidental collision that preceded the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda, with teammates rallying around him to offer support.

According to The Sun UK, the 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international was seen praying and crying following the incident during Monday’s Segunda División match between Tenerife and Andorra.

Owono’s knee struck De Miguel’s head and chest as he rushed out to clear a long ball in the closing stages of the encounter. The 30-year-old striker was left motionless on the pitch, prompting distress among players, some of whom were reportedly seen in tears.

The goalkeeper was shown a straight red card before the referee abandoned the match in second-half stoppage time.

De Miguel was taken to hospital after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest on the way, with paramedics said to have resuscitated him. Tenerife initially described his condition as “stable but serious” on Monday night, but he died on Tuesday morning.

The Sun, citing Spanish newspaper AS, reported that Andorra players showed great concern for Owono during their journey back from Tenerife, with the goalkeeper visibly shaken by the tragedy.

Journalist Ivan Alvarez also told COPE radio that Owono had intended to apologise to De Miguel’s family in person before learning of his death.

The goalkeeper has reportedly deactivated his social media accounts since the incident and is said to be seeking an opportunity to offer his condolences to the bereaved family before making a public statement.

Meanwhile, a judge is expected to open an investigation into De Miguel’s death, although a Canary Islands court source described the incident as an “accidental collision on the playing field”.

The source explained that a judicial investigation is automatically opened in cases of deaths not resulting from natural causes, including accidents.

Owono is not expected to face criminal sanctions, according to the report, although he could still face sporting disciplinary action.

De Miguel’s partner, Maria, and their one-year-old daughter, Carla, were reportedly watching from the stands when the incident

occurred.

Tenerife have expressed their grief over the striker’s death, while UEFA has announced that a moment of silence will be observed at all its matches this week in his memory.

Vanguard News