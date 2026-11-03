DSS DG frees four suspected IPOB members, pays N20m compensation

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DGSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi has set free and approved an initial payment of N20 million to four suspects, out of which, each suspect is to receive five million Naira as compensation after being cleared of alleged membership of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Security sources disclosed that the suspects; Emele Uduma Ibe, Berefgagha Appah, Ondokeyilemi Aggry and Oyeinmokebebeton Aggry, were arrested in May 2022, in Sampou and Akeddei communities in Kolokuma/Opokuma and Sagbama Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

“The Agency established that they had been misled into believing that they would each receive a monthly payment of N100,000 under the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme, not knowing that they were being lured by a group of IPOB members who are now facing trial,” disclosed one of the sources.

While receiving the four, Deji Adeyanju & Partners, Counsel to the suspects, commended the Service for their relentless efforts towards safeguarding Nigeria’s security, particularly acknowledging the DGSS’ genuine attempt at upholding human rights.

Furthermore, he noted the high level of hygiene and professionalism within the Service, being the best he has witnessed in over 20 years of interacting with DSS personnel. He reiterated his earlier public statement that President Tinubu made the right choice in appointing Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi as DSS DG.

Expressing gratitude to the DSS boss, Emele Uduma Ibe who spoke on behalf of others, described the day as the happiest of his life, noting that the experience had taught him a valuable lesson which he would share with others. He offered prayers for God’s continued blessings upon the DSS boss and the management of the Service.

Recall that upon assuming office in 2024, the DG ordered a review of over 300 inherited terrorism cases. Currently, the DSS panel has been able to decongest its facility to about 100 after thorough investigations, paying over a billion naira in compensation.

The DSS boss awarded N20 million and covered the medical bills of a Jos based businessman, who was shot erroneously by service personnel in Plateau State. Chineze Ozoadibe was also compensated with N10 million after she was wrongfully arrested, Sunday Ifedi who was also compensated with 10 million naira after investigation cleared him of ties with IPOB, likewise Kenneth Okechukwu Nwafor was also paid N5 million after investigation absolved him of IPOB allegations.



This is aside other numerous cases that the DSS has handled quietly which never made news outside the Agency.

“Like other compensated suspects, the DSS will also offer psychological, medical support to these four in addition the initial amount given,” I’m confident the DSS will also help further reintegration into the society, revealed a source.

The DG- DSS in a recent maiden media interview admitted that, as humans, the DSS is prone to mistakes. However, where there is injury, Mr Ajayi said there must be remedy. “Where we admit our mistakes, we offer compensation, and seek ways to improve operations in tandem with the rule of law,”