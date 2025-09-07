Hunters seek partnership with Sunday Igboho to flush out bandits in South West

Sunday Igboho

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

The National President of the Soludero Hunters Association, Dr. Nureni Akintola, has urged South West governors and traditional rulers to empower local hunters in order to curb the rising wave of banditry across the region.

Speaking in an interview, Akintola said hunters know the forests well and can help rid them of bandits, particularly in Oyo, Ondo, and Kwara States. He proposed a partnership with Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to strengthen security efforts.

“We, the hunters, know where the bandits hibernate in our forests. All we need is a nod from our kings and governors. We will not allow bandits to use our forests as cover to unleash terror on our people,” Akintola said.

He congratulated Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Olubadan-designate, urging him to commission local hunters to secure Ibadan and Oyo State at large. Akintola also appealed to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, to put aside supremacy disputes and unite in safeguarding the Yoruba people.

“The issue of supremacy battles should be de-emphasized. If our traditional rulers are divided, it weakens security. Unity among kings is essential for the safety of their people,” he said.

Akintola further called on traditional rulers and President Bola Tinubu to consider lifting restrictions placed on Sunday Igboho, noting his past efforts in resisting bandit incursions into Yorubaland.

“When there is security of lives and property, investors will be encouraged to come and boost our economy,” he concluded.