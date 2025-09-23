House of Reps shifts resumption to October 7

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has postponed its planned resumption of plenary sessions by two weeks, moving the date from Tuesday, September 23, to Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

In an internal memorandum to lawmakers, Clerk of the House, Mr. Yahaya Danzaria, conveyed the adjustment. No official reason was given for the postponement, though Danzaria expressed regret over the shift. Members were urged to take note of the new date and adjust their schedules accordingly.

The memo reads in part:

“With deep regrets, Honourable Members are hereby informed that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, has been rescheduled. The new date of resumption is Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Kindly take note and make the necessary adjustments to your schedules accordingly.”

The development means that legislative activities in the Green Chamber will remain on hold, extending the recess at a time when several key national issues are awaiting parliamentary attention.