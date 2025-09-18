Hope Odabi on PR strategy that turned Axia Africa’s scholarship drive into movement for women in Africa

Passionate about youth empowerment and children, Hope Odabi has consistently used her platform and her agency, DGM Media, to drive initiatives that create real opportunities for young people. From collaborations in the creative space to programs supporting access to education, her work reflects a clear vision: empowering the next generation.

That passion is what drew her to Axia Africa, an edtech company committed to equipping young Africans with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the technology space. When the company introduced the idea of a women-focused scholarship, Hope and her team at DGM saw the potential to make it not just a program, but a movement.

“I believed in Axia Africa’s vision and their decision to open doors for young people in tech. When they approached us with the women-focused scholarship, we knew it needed to go beyond an application form. It needed to be a message. That’s why we themed it Women Can — because truly, women can achieve whatever they set out to do,” Hope explained.

The Axia Women in Tech Scholarship, themed Women Can, ran from 3rd to 9th March 2024. In just one week, the campaign attracted over 20,000 applications and recorded more than 2,000 registrations, a remarkable show of interest from women across Nigeria eager to step into tech.

Behind the numbers was a carefully executed digital strategy. Hope and her DGM team designed and managed the entire campaign across multiple social media platforms, creating content that resonated with women, sparked conversations, and encouraged applications. The campaign not only highlighted the opportunities in tech but also challenged stereotypes about what women can or cannot do in the field.

The success of the Women Can campaign is a clear example of how intentional storytelling and strategic PR can translate into tangible impact. For Hope, it’s also a reminder that her work in PR and brand building is about more than visibility, it’s about creating access, changing narratives, and giving people the tools to step into new opportunities.

As applications close and selected women begin their journey in Axia Africa’s scholarship program, the Women Can campaign stands as proof that when the right message meets the right strategy, empowerment becomes more than a slogan, it becomes a movement.