Hands off Dangote refinery, NANS warns oil cartels

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to support the smooth operations of the Dangote Refinery, describing it as a project with the potential to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on fuel importation and improve energy availability in the country.

The position was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Olushola Oladoja, President of NANS, in which the association said it would oppose any actions that could hinder the refinery’s success.

“The completion of the Dangote Refinery represents an opportunity to strengthen Nigeria’s economy. We will stand against any steps that may obstruct its operations because its performance affects the collective future of millions of Nigerians,” Oladoja said.

NANS appealed to groups such as the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to work together to ensure that the refinery operates without disruption, stressing the importance of collaboration across the sector.

He noted that Nigeria’s current daily fuel consumption is estimated at about 550,000 barrels, while the refinery’s production capacity is 650,000 barrels per day, which, if fully utilised, could meet domestic needs and create a surplus for export.

“For the first time, there is an opportunity to meet national demand with locally refined products,” Oladoja stated.

The association outlined some possible benefits of the refinery, such as reducing the country’s foreign exchange burden from imports, providing jobs, and improving energy security.

Oladoja said that the refinery had already created direct and indirect employment, adding that many more opportunities could follow as production expands.

“This project has created jobs and offers prospects for more employment as it scales up,” he said.

NANS also called on both public and private sector actors to protect the refinery’s operations and ensure that it contributes to long-term economic stability.

“We urge all Nigerians to see this as a collective responsibility. This is about improving the country’s energy supply and securing a better future for generations to come,” Oladoja added.