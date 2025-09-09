Hamas claims responsibility for deadly Jerusalem attack

FILE IMAGE

Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a shooting attack in Jerusalem that killed at least six people a day earlier.

In a statement, al-Qassam said two of its members, Muthanna Naji Omar and Mohammed Bassam Taha, carried out the attack “in response to the occupation’s ongoing actions against the Palestinian people.”

The group said both men were killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces.

Israeli police said two gunmen opened fire at a bus stop and then at a bus near Ramot Junction, close to the Ramot settlement neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

Security personnel and a civilian shot back, killing the attackers at the scene.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank, against the backdrop of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Gaza health authorities say more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands wounded since Oct. 7, 2023, with widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Palestinian analysts said the Jerusalem attack could trigger further Israeli measures in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and possibly more operations by Palestinian groups.

Meanwhile, aid agencies have warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, citing collapsing health services and deteriorating living conditions under continued Israeli bombardment. (Xinhua/NAN)