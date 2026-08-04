Solid Minerals: Nigeria, US to deepen strategic partnership, investment

L-R: Mr. Dele Alake, Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development with David Copley, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Global Supply Chain at the U.S. National Security Council

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Government and the United States of America, USA, are moving to deepen strategic partnership and investment in solid minerals development.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Lara Owoeye-Wise, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, led the Nigeria Solid Minerals Company (NSMC) delegation to the White House for high-level discussions with David Copley, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Global Supply Chain at the U.S.

Owoeye-Wise said, “National Security Council and Diana London of DCI Group. The meeting is aimed at deepening the Nigeria–United States strategic partnership and driving increased investment into Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

“The meeting also focused on advancing collaboration across the critical minerals value chain, including geological exploration, mining, mineral processing, value addition, and refining, while strengthening secure and resilient supply chains for minerals critical to the global energy transition.

“The engagement aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic diversification, industrialisation, job creation, and attracting strategic foreign investment.

“It also reinforces the growing U.S.–Nigeria partnership through investment-driven cooperation that supports sustainable mineral development, local value addition, and shared economic prosperity.”