Gwarzo condoles Baze Varsity founder over brother’s passing

The President of the MAAUN Group of Universities, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Alhaji Mouftah Baba-Ahmed, describing his death as a profound loss not only to his family but to the nation at large.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Professor Gwarzo extended his heartfelt condolences to the founder of Baze University, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, and the entire Baba-Ahmed family.

“The late Alhaji Mouftah Baba-Ahmed was a true patriot and a distinguished public servant who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria. He was a man of exceptional character, with a rare blend of Islamic and Western knowledge that he used to positively impact those around him. His legacy of mentorship and national service speaks volumes of his integrity and commitment to nation-building.”

“His remarkable contributions to institutions such as the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), NAL Bank, and the African Investment Corporation are a testament to his professionalism, leadership, and enduring legacy in both the public and private sectors.”

“On behalf of the MAAUN Group of Universities, I extend my deepest condolences to Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the entire Baba-Ahmed family, and indeed all Nigerians mourning this irreplaceable loss. May the Almighty Allah grant the deceased eternal rest and give the family the strength to bear this great loss.”

Professor Gwarzo concluded by praying for divine comfort and peace for all those affected by Alhaji Mouftah’s passing.