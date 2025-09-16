Gunmen kill Custom officer in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi— A yet to be identified Customs officer attached to Fingila checkpoint in Arewa/ Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, was, yesterday, killed by gunmen.

According to a local, an indigene of Fingila village simply identified as Malam Abdulrasheed, the gunmen who earlier attacked farms, confiscated food from farmers and chased them away.

“They entered farms, asked farmers to test the food they brought from their homes, forced them to take a bite before collecting the remaining and ate all of it and told them to go home, saying no farming today,” Abdulrasheed said.

He explained that on reaching the main road about seven of them on motorcycles heavily armed, met the Customs officer and opened fired on him but missed him at first. Then they fired the second shot, which hit him after he ran into growing maize farm near the mosque.

Meanwhile, two officers who were not in open space during the unprovoked attack escaped by crawling in the maize farm though they sustained injuries.

The source who could not identify the deceased said that he was told he is from Maiduguri in Borno State as he usually sits near the mosque.

At press time, Customs in the state had not reacted to the attack.