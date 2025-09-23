Gov Ododo committed to improving road networks in Kogi – Commissioner

Kogi Commissioner for Works, Engr Mohammed Yusuf (far right); Commissioner for Information and Communication Mr Kingsley Fanwo (1L); and Vice Chairman Ankpa LGA, during the project tour to Kogi East on Tuesday.

The Kogi Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving road networks across the state, with a focus on enhancing the transportation of goods and services.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Muhammed Yusuf, on Tuesday in Abejukolo, during a media tour and inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state.

Yusuf highlighted the ongoing reconstruction of the 10-kilometre Bagana-Abejukolo dual carriage road in Abejukolo, the headquarters of Omala Local Government Area.

According to him, the project aims to ease the transportation of farm produce and the movement of people in the area, thereby improving their livelihoods and boosting the state’s economy.

“We commend Ododo for the love he has for the people at the grassroots by creating accessibility from one community to another to ease movement of motorists and farm produce from the farms to the markets,” Yusuf said.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, also emphasised the government’s commitment to balancing projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“It is not about executing projects but balancing the projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“We have seen the project’s execution in Kogi west, and today we are in Kogi east.

“Next week it will be the turn of central senatorial district,” Fanwo said.

He assured that the government will continue its giant strides in improving the living standards of the people, especially residents at the grassroots.

Also at Ankpa, Yusuf hinted that the government’s erosion control and road projects, handled by Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACRESAL), had drastically reduced flooding and erosion in Ankpa.

He said that the projects, including the one-by-one meter height drain, serve as channels to effectively control erosion in Ankpa and its environs.

