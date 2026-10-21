Toluwanisings’ family announces service of songs, seeks support for widow, children

The family of late Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has announced a night of tributes and service of songs in his honour while appealing to the public for financial support for his wife and children.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 3pm at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The family announced the programme in a post on the singer’s social media page, inviting friends, colleagues, fans and well-wishers to celebrate his life and ministry.

“We invite you to join us for a Night of Tributes and Service of Songs in honour of our beloved brother, friend, and gospel minister, Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, fondly known as Toluwanisings,” the statement read.

In a separate appeal titled “A Call for Love and Support,” the family urged Nigerians to assist the singer’s wife and children following his death on October 14.

The family called on well-meaning individuals to contribute towards supporting the widow as she navigates life after the loss of her husband.

“As we mourn the loss of our beloved brother, let us stand with his wife during this difficult season. Every contribution, no matter how small, is a gesture of love and compassion,” the family said.

It also provided account details for donations and prayed for blessings on those willing to support the bereaved family.

“Please support her through the account details provided. May God bless every giving heart and grant the family strength and comfort,” the statement added.

Toluwanisings died on October 14, 2026, hours after ministering at a praise concert organised by fellow gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba in Ibadan.

His death sparked widespread reactions on social media, with questions raised about access to emergency medical care after his personal assistant alleged that several hospitals refused to admit him.

The planned night of tributes and service of songs will provide an opportunity for family members, friends, colleagues and fans to honour the late singer’s life and musical contributions.