The 44th Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has called for the creation of a state of Ibadan.

The new monarch, while addressing the people of Ibadan after receiving the Staff of Office from Governor Seyi Makinde, asked President Bola Tinubu to make the creation of Ibadan State happen before 2027.

Speaking in Yoruba, the monarch said, “My people sent me a message to Mr President. Mr President, they said the creation of Ibadan State is their priority.”

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Makinde said the emergence of Ladoja as the 44th traditional leader of the ancient city is a source of pride to the people of Ibadan.

He said, “It is a great honour to join in celebrating the coronation and presentation of the Staff of Office to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The joy and excitement that fill Ibadan today remind us of the importance of upholding our cherished traditions.

The succession process to the throne of Olubadan is now well established and free from contestation, and this is a source of pride for us all. I rejoice with the Olubadan, the Ibadan Council of Chiefs, and the entire people of Ibadanland.

It is my prayer that the reign of Oba Adewolu Ladoja will usher in lasting peace, unity, and greater progress for Ibadanland and for Oyo State as a whole.”

The coronation ceremony also drew the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; a former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; a former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; a former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and a former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke who are all in attendance.

‎Earlier, the Afobaje of Ibadanland, Chief Waheed Popoola, performed the traditional rites by placing Akoko leaves on Oba Ladoja’s head at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, before the monarch proceeded in a grand procession to Mapo Hall for the official ceremony.

‎

‎The new Olubadan’s entourage included political allies such as Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun (Ibadan South) and former Oyo State governor candidate, Teslim Folarin.

‎

‎Also in attendance were Senator Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central), Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), and Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, who represents Ogbomoso North in the House of Representatives, alongside other federal and state lawmakers.