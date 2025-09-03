Full List: 2 African countries near World Cup qualification; Nigeria, others face elimination

As African qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies, two countries: Egypt and Morocco are on the brink of booking their tickets to the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

With only four rounds left in the campaign, several other teams are still fighting for a spot, while Nigeria risks an early exit.

Here’s a breakdown of all nine African groups and the key matches to watch as countries resume to battle it out for tickets to the World Cup:

2026 World Cup: African countries inch towards qualification

1. Group A – Egypt in Command

Standings: Egypt lead Burkina Faso by five points.

Egypt lead Burkina Faso by five points. Key Matches: Egypt host Ethiopia; Burkina Faso face Djibouti.

Egypt host Ethiopia; Burkina Faso face Djibouti. Outlook: Maximum points this month could secure Egypt’s third World Cup qualification.

2. Group B – Three-Way Battle

Standings: DR Congo, Senegal, and Sudan are separated by just one point.

DR Congo, Senegal, and Sudan are separated by just one point. Key Matches: Senegal host Sudan and travel to face DR Congo; Sudan visit Togo.

Senegal host Sudan and travel to face DR Congo; Sudan visit Togo. Outlook: Senegal have pivotal fixtures, while Sudan chase their maiden World Cup amid ongoing conflict at home.

3. Group C – Too Close to Call

Standings: South Africa top with 13 points; Nigeria fourth on seven points.

South Africa top with 13 points; Nigeria fourth on seven points. Key Matches: Nigeria host Rwanda, then travel to face South Africa.

Nigeria host Rwanda, then travel to face South Africa. Outlook: Nigeria must win both games to stay in contention. A ruling on South Africa fielding an ineligible player could shake up the group.

4. Group D – Cape Verde and Cameroon Clash

Standings: Cape Verde lead Cameroon by one point.

Cape Verde lead Cameroon by one point. Key Matches: Cape Verde host Cameroon; Cape Verde travel to Mauritius; Cameroon face Eswatini.

Cape Verde host Cameroon; Cape Verde travel to Mauritius; Cameroon face Eswatini. Outlook: Cape Verde could secure historic qualification. Libya and Angola remain in contention if either slips.

5. Group E – Morocco Poised to Qualify

Standings: Morocco maintain a perfect record with five wins from five.

Morocco maintain a perfect record with five wins from five. Key Matches: Morocco play Niger and Zambia; Tanzania face Congo-Brazzaville.

Morocco play Niger and Zambia; Tanzania face Congo-Brazzaville. Outlook: Atlas Lions could become the first African team confirmed for 2026.

6. Group F – Ivory Coast vs Gabon

Standings: Ivory Coast lead Gabon by a single point.

Ivory Coast lead Gabon by a single point. Key Matches: Gabon host Ivory Coast in Franceville; Ivory Coast face Burundi and Seychelles.

Gabon host Ivory Coast in Franceville; Ivory Coast face Burundi and Seychelles. Outlook: A close contest between two strong sides, both aiming to return to the World Cup after long absences.

7. Group G – Algeria on the Home Stretch

Standings: Algeria three points ahead of Mozambique with superior goal difference.

Algeria three points ahead of Mozambique with superior goal difference. Key Matches: Algeria host Botswana, travel to Guinea; Mozambique visit Uganda and host Botswana.

Algeria host Botswana, travel to Guinea; Mozambique visit Uganda and host Botswana. Outlook: Every point is crucial for a potential play-off spot.

8. Group H – Tunisia Lead the Way

Standings: Tunisia four points clear of Namibia.

Tunisia four points clear of Namibia. Key Matches: Tunisia host Liberia, travel to Equatorial Guinea; Namibia visit Malawi and Sao Tome e Principe.

Tunisia host Liberia, travel to Equatorial Guinea; Namibia visit Malawi and Sao Tome e Principe. Outlook: Tunisia could secure qualification early, but an appeal by Equatorial Guinea could disrupt standings.

9. Group I – Ghana Eyes Early Qualification

Standings: Ghana lead by three points, Comoros are nearest challengers, and Mali are trailing.

Ghana lead by three points, Comoros are nearest challengers, and Mali are trailing. Key Matches: Ghana face Chad and Comoros; Comoros visit Mali.

Ghana face Chad and Comoros; Comoros visit Mali. Outlook: Ghana could qualify on home soil with two games to spare, redeeming their failure to reach the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

