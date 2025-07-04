4 teams already qualified for 2029 FIFA Club World Cup

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: A detailed view of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy on display at BMO Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles FC and the Sporting Kansas City on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Four clubs have already secured their places at the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, even though the 2025 final is yet to be played.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are set to face off on Sunday in what will be the first final under the tournament’s expanded format.

While the previous Club World Cup was held annually, the revamped competition will now take place every four years—similar to the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship.

Despite the long wait until the next edition in 2029, four teams have already punched their tickets.

PSG qualified after their emphatic 5–0 win over Inter Milan in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final—the largest margin of victory in a Champions League final.

They are joined by Cruz Azul of Mexico, who secured their place through the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Egypt’s Pyramids FC also earned a spot by winning the CAF Champions League, while Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli claimed their ticket as champions of the AFC Champions League Elite.

The 2029 tournament will feature 32 teams drawn from all six confederations, including one representative from the host country, which is yet to be announced.

Qualified Teams So Far:

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Cruz Azul (Mexico)

Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Al-Ahli (Saudi Arabia)

Vanguard News