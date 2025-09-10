FG targets December 2025 to decriminalize attempted suicide

Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced December 2025 as the target date to decriminalize attempted suicide in Nigeria, as part of reforms aimed at strengthening mental health care and reducing stigma around mental illness.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a press briefing to mark the 2025 World Suicide Prevention Day, themed “Changing the Narrative on Suicide: Creating Hope Through Action.”

Observed globally on September 10, the day seeks to raise awareness on suicide and promote preventive measures. According to the World Health Organization, more than 720,000 people die from suicide each year, making it the third leading cause of death among people aged 15–29. About 73 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

In Nigeria, attempted suicide remains a crime under Sections 327 and 231 of the Criminal and Penal Codes—provisions experts say discourage people in crisis from seeking help.

To address this, the Federal Government inaugurated a National Taskforce on the Decriminalization of Attempted Suicide in October 2024, chaired by Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe.

Prof. Pate, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Daju Kachollom, said progress has already been made, including a completed government white paper and the drafting of the National Mental Health Act Amendment Bill 2025.

The bill seeks to repeal punitive provisions, explicitly decriminalize attempted suicide, bar prosecution of survivors, and strengthen care and support systems.

“The draft white paper and amendment bill have been adopted as the ministry’s official position and forwarded to the Attorney-General of the Federation for further input,” Pate said. “The next step is to present a memo to the Federal Executive Council for an Executive Bill on decriminalization.”

Kachollom, represented by the Director of Port Health Services, Dr. Nse Akpan, emphasized the need for a more compassionate approach.

“Criminalizing suicide attempts does not save lives. Instead, it worsens stigma, discourages people from seeking help, and adds punishment to personal suffering. Our ministry is determined to change this narrative by promoting a humane, health-centered approach,” she said.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the National Mental Health Programme, Dr. Tunde Ojo, reaffirmed government’s commitment, stressing that people in crisis deserve empathy and support rather than criminal sanctions.