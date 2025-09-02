FCTA demolishes Boulevard Park over policy violations

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced demolition exercise at Boulevard Park, Maitama, over alleged violations of park policy and infractions against the Abuja Master Plan.

The FCT Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, made this known during an enforcement exercise on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Galadima, represented by the Assistant Director and Sector Head for Maitama and Wuse Districts, Dr Sherif Razak, said that the park, originally designated as a recreational space, has been grossly misused and overbuilt.

“What is happening here is an enforcement exercise to clean up infractions observed within this park. Specifically, Boulevard Park has violated the park policy.

“When you look around, you cannot pinpoint a single recreational facility, even though it is designated as a recreational park. Instead, the park is simply overbuilt,” he said

Galadima noted that the space has been converted into worship centres, revival grounds, and restaurants operating under unhygienic conditions.

He alleged that the park harbored people of questionable character, raising both security and environmental concerns for the surrounding residential neighborhood.

He said that due process was followed before the demolition, adding that notices were served, and a grace period was granted for occupants to remove their belongings.

“We are not here to destroy property. Enough time was given for them to salvage their goods before the enforcement exercise,” he added.

He confirmed that some individuals were living within the premises, which in itself was a violation of the park’s regulations.

“As you can see, people are salvaging mattresses. We have documented evidence that the park was being used as a place of abode.

“This is a gross violation of the park policy and the Abuja Master Plan.”

Galadima did not rule out the possibility of drug-related activities and other unlawful gatherings within the park, given the caliber of individuals found on the premises.

He revealed that FCTA planed on redefining and reassigning parks in the city to serve their intended purpose.

“Previously, all parks were thematic in nature, some active, some passive. The administration has resolved to take them back and reassign them with appropriate themes, to be developed in line with global best practices.

“This will ensure residents of the city have proper recreational spaces,” Galadima said.

Galadima said that the allocation of the park’s former operators have technically been revoked.

He hinted that the administration may also recover the cost of the enforcement exercise in accordance with urban and regional planning regulations.

He therefore warned all residents and developers to stick with the land use specifications towards maintaining environmental sanity in the territory.

“Abuja has a master plan and regulations guiding development. The spirit of the master plan is to create a city where people can live, work, and recreate.”

