FCT Land Use Violations: Wike grants 30 day grace, slams N5m fines

•Properties in violation valued at N1trn

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA-Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has granted a 30-day grace period for land use violators in the territory to revert to their original land uses while also paying a N5 million penalty.

The penalty is alongside a 7.5% charge on the Assessed Capital Value of illegally converted properties.

This was as properties in some parts of the FCT found to be in violation of land use regulations have been valued at over N1.03 trillion.

Wike made this known in Tuesday in Abuja when he received reports from two committees set up to examine the land use abuses and also look into a land deal involving JonahCapital Nigeria Limited.

He said; “I am not going to leave anybody to go free. We are looking for money to carry on projects. If you fall into our trap, it is your business. If you do not want to pay, we take back your title, sell it and still raise money.

“Certain areas are designated for residential, others for commercial. But people believe they can do anything without government approval. If you do not sanction them, it will continue”.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Land Use and Purposes Clause Committee, and Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, disclosed that many properties in highbrow districts such as Ademola Adetokunbo Street, Aminu Kano Crescent, Yakubu Gowon Street, and Gana Street had been unlawfully converted from their original purposes to residential, commercial, or mixed-use developments.

According to him, the cumulative capital value of such properties stood at N 1,037,478,716,500, adding that sanctions such as sealing, demolition, revocation, or withdrawal of titles await owners who fail to comply with the new directives.

The committee had recommended sweeping reforms, including land use conversions, new fees and reissuance of title documents.

The committee reported that the Development Lease Agreement DLA was originally signed between the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA and JonahCapital Nigeria Limited for a seven-year mass housing project.

However, it found that JonahCapital had unlawfully transferred rights to third parties — including through powers of attorney and agreements — without FCDA’s consent.

