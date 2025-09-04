Fashion, cinema stars hail ‘love affair’ with Giorgio Armani

(FILES) Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges applause following the presentation of his men’s fall/winter 2020/21 fashion collection in Milan on January 13, 2020. Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91 “surrounded by his loved ones”, his company said on September 4, 2025. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Leading cinema and fashion figures on Thursday paid tribute to the genius of fashion legend Giorgio Armani, whose client list read like a who’s who of Hollywood stars and royalty.

Julia Roberts, who frequently wore the Italian designer’s creations, called Armani “A true friend. A Legend”.

Fellow film star Claudia Cardinale said she was “filled with immense pain at the news” of Armani’s death at the age of 91.

“Meeting Giorgio was a crucial moment in my life … It marked my transition to becoming a new woman, independent and free,” said the 87-year-old Italian actress. “My heart is broken… Giorgio forever.”

Australian actor Russell Crowe posted an anecdote on X about buying his first Armani suit for the 1997 Cannes film festival after his bag was lost in transit.

“That began a love affair with Armani suits that continues to this day,” he said.

Bernard Arnault, head of the LVMH fashion and luxury empire, hailed his rival’s fashion and business acumen. Forbes magazine estimated Armani’s personal wealth at more than $12 billion.

Armani “gave Italian elegance a global reach and stature. He created a unique style, made of light and shadow, which he transformed into a highly successful entrepreneurial adventure,” Arnault said in a statement.

The LVMH group said that Armani “was the last representative of the golden generation of post-war designers, who shaped, year after year, the standards of the highest elegance”.

Another Italian fashion icon Donatella Versace said the world will never forget Armani.

“The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever,” she said.

Francois-Henri Pinault, the head of the Kering fashion and luxury conglomerate, called Armani a “remarkable visionary” who “redefined elegance.”

“His influence extends far beyond fashion and will continue to inspire entire generations,” Pinault said.

Jonathan Anderson, creative director at Dior, kept his tribute on Instagram short and cinematic.

“The best,” read the Northern Irish designer’s caption, over a photo of Armani inspecting Robert De Niro’s costume while on the set of Casino with director Martin Scorsese.