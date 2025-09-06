Giorgio Armani: Quiet revolutionary who redefined global fashion

By Henry Ojelu with agency reports

The world of fashion is mourning the passing of Giorgio Armani, the Italian maestro whose name became synonymous with timeless elegance, understated luxury, and independence. Armani died peacefully in his Milan home on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the age of 91, surrounded by loved ones.

Until his final days, he remained committed to his work, shaping collections and preparing future projects with the same precision that defined his nearly five-decade career.

From medicine to Milan’s fashion streets

Born on July 11, 1934, in the northern Italian town of Piacenza, Armani’s journey into fashion was anything but straightforward. He initially studied medicine, but fate redirected his steps when he took a job as a window dresser and buyer at Milan’s famed department store, La Rinascente. That role introduced him to the power of aesthetics, proportion, and retail.

By the 1960s, Armani was designing for the house of Nino Cerruti. It was there that his natural flair for tailoring and minimalist elegance began to shine. His personal and professional partnership with Sergio Galeotti later birthed Giorgio Armani S.p.A. in 1975. Within a year, his collections had disrupted traditional tailoring, setting him on the path to becoming one of the most influential designers of the 20th century.

The man who loosened the suit

Armani’s genius lay in his ability to soften and deconstruct the suit. He removed stiff linings, relaxed the shoulders, and embraced flowing fabrics. The result was a look that balanced authority with comfort, giving business executives and Hollywood stars a new kind of confidence.

For women, Armani pioneered power dressing. At a time when female professionals were struggling for recognition, his fluid jackets and sharp trousers provided a uniform of quiet strength. Icons like Princess Diana, Jodie Foster, and later Zendaya all wore his creations as statements of authority and grace.

In the 1980s, Hollywood cemented his fame. Richard Gere’s wardrobe in American Gigolo (1980) showcased Armani’s sleek suits, transforming both the actor’s career and the designer’s reputation across the Atlantic. From then on, Armani became a permanent fixture on red carpets, dressing stars from Beyoncé to Cate Blanchett.

Building an independent empire

Unlike many fashion legends who lost control of their brands to multinational investors, Armani stood apart. He maintained 100 percent ownership of his company, an empire spanning Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, home furnishings, cosmetics, restaurants, and even luxury hotels. His businesses generated over €2.3 billion annually, making him one of the world’s wealthiest designers.

In sports, his label EA7 became synonymous with basketball, particularly through his support of Olimpia Milano. Yet Armani never flaunted wealth. He lived modestly, avoided scandals, and let his work define him. This earned him the nickname “King Giorgio”, a monarch of fashion who ruled without noise.

Tributes to a global icon

Following his death, tributes poured in from across the globe. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed him as “a symbol of the best of Italy.” British designer Paul Smith described him as “completely radical” in the way he reimagined clothing. Hollywood director Martin Scorsese praised him as “a true artist.”

For Africa, Armani’s life story carries lessons of vision, self-determination, and discipline. His empire grew not from excess but from restraint—values mirrored in many African traditions of style and identity. His ability to empower women through design resonates on a continent where female leadership is rising.

A legacy of quiet luxury

Armani’s philosophy was simple: elegance should be felt, not shouted. He embodied quiet luxury, long before it became a buzzword. His neutral palettes, clean cuts, and minimalist silhouettes remain benchmarks for global style.

Though he is gone, Giorgio Armani’s imprint endures—not only in his fashion house, which will continue under the stewardship of trusted family and colleagues, but also in the wardrobes, boardrooms, and runways where his influence is unmistakable.

At 91, Armani leaves behind more than clothes. He leaves a blueprint for success built on independence, vision, and authenticity—a lesson as relevant in Lagos and Johannesburg as it is in Milan or New York.

Vanguard News