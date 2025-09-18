Enugu judiciary staff calls off strike

The members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Enugu State have suspended their seven-day strike.

This is contained in a communique issued by the chairman and secretary of the union, Sampson Ifedimma and Jonas Onyia, respectively, on Thursday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union, on Sept. 12 announced an indefinite strike over non-payment of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure, following the autonomy given to the judiciary and other salary arrears.

The communique said the suspension was called off as the struggle yielded its greatest reward through the formal establishment of the State Account Allocation Committee (SAAC) by the state government.

It said the creation of the committee was not only a historic milestone but also incontrovertible proof that Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State genuinely intended to actualise judicial autonomy in the state.

“Therefore, the goal of the strike has now been successfully achieved.

“We made it clear that our action was never for personal gain, political manipulation, or frivolities.

“It was a principled struggle for the independence of the Judiciary in Enugu State, in line with the Governor’s public commitment to judicial autonomy”, it said.

The communique also said that the SAAC constitutes the fulcrum upon which the edifice of judicial financial autonomy was anchored.

“By its very design, it guarantees transparency, accountability, and the direct allocation of funds to the judiciary, thereby giving practical expression to the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

“I must commend Mbah and his team for the exceptional civility, diplomacy, and maturity with which they approached us as labour throughout this process.

“Contrary to our initial fears, at no point were we harassed or intimidated.

“From the Secretary to the State Government, to the Honourable Attorney-General, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Legal Matters, the Head of Service, the Accountant-General, and every member of the Government’s delegation.

“These men demonstrated a high level of civility, and their engagements were respectful, constructive, and solution-driven”, it said.

The communique further said that the outcome had reshaped their perception of the administration and further confirms its genuine commitment to democratic consolidation and the strengthening of the rule of law.

“Our industrial action, therefore, was never an attempt to paralyse the state, but a noble quest for institutional freedom and democratic deepening. To the glory of God, it has ended in praise,” it said. (NAN)